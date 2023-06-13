Texas optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings of work this season out of the Rangers' bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander should get another shot soon enough.
