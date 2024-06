The Rangers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Rodriguez was recalled by the big club for the third time June 18, but he did not make an appearance out of the Rangers' bullpen. Over 12 major-league appearances this season, Rodriguez has a 6.88 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 17 innings. His move to Triple-A is to make room for Max Scherzer (back/thumb), who was reinstated off the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Royals.