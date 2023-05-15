Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock by the Rangers on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rodriguez allowed two runs in two relief innings during his brief time up in the majors. He's clearing out to make room for Monday's start, Cody Bradford.
