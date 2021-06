Rodriguez (wrist) tossed two scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on Saturday in his return from the 7-day injured list. He scattered three hits and a walk and struck out one over the 36-pitch start.

Rodriguez ended up missing the minimum amount of time due to what was apparently a minor right wrist injury. Through five outings with Frisco this season, the 23-year-old Rodriguez owns a 3.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings.