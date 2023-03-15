site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Sent out to Round Rock
RotoWire Staff
Mar 15, 2023
Rangers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Rodriguez, who made one appearance out of the Texas bullpen in 2022 in what was his
MLB debut, fell short in his bid for a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster after he was tagged for five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk across three innings in Cactus League play.
