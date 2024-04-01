Rodriguez allowed one hit and two walks (one intentional) while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Cubs.

Rodriguez breezed through the seventh inning before working out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam. The right-hander has legitimate heat with a fastball that averaged 97.5 mph and topped out at 98.5. Rodriguez, who had command issues (4.0 BB/9) in 13 games for the Rangers in 2023, showed improvement in that area during spring training. The 26-year-old could be weapon in the bullpen if he locate his pitches with consistency.