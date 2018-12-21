Rangers' Yoel Espinal: Heads to Texas

Tampa Bay traded Espinal to the Rangers on Friday in a three-team deal, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jurickson Profar was sent to Oakland while Espinal, Brock Burke, Kyle Bird, Eli White and international bonus money heads to Texas and Emilio Pagan, Rollie Lacy and the 38th pick in the 2019 draft goes to the Rays. Espinal spent most of the 2018 season in Double-A Montgomery, logging a 1.98 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 54.2 innings of relief. Since the right-hander is already 26 years old, look for the Rangers to try his hand at the Triple-A level next summer.

