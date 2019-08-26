Mendez (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Mendez had been dealing with a sprained UCL in his elbow since mid-March. He's thrown 14 rehab innings, recording an ERA of 6.43. He could potentially feature in the big leagues at some point in September, though his career 6.28 ERA in 43 innings of work doesn't suggest he'll be much of an asset.