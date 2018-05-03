Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Back in big leagues
Mendez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
The pitching prospect started the season back at Triple-A again, but he still struggled to a 6.66 ERA in five starts. With no injuries to the Rangers' rotation at the moment, it seems like Mendez will be used as a long reliever for the time being. To make room for him on the active roster, Nick Gardewine was sent back to the minors.
