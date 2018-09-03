Mendez (1-1) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings to earn his first major-league win Sunday against the Twins.

The Rangers supported Mendez by clubbing six homers and a team-record 13 extra-base hits in an 18-4 win. However, this wasn't a case of an early blowout allowing a pitcher to cruise; Mendez was pitching while it was still a 3-0 game in the top of the sixth before the Rangers plated nine in the bottom half of the inning. He looked like a different pitcher than he was when he made his MLB debut back in June. He worked at a quicker pace and pitched to contact, getting 12 outs on three pitches or fewer, and still had gas in the tank having thrown just 79 pitches. "Attack early and pound the zone," Mendez told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News. "We had a good plan, and I used it." The 23-year-old left-hander lines up to next pitch Sunday in Oakland, but that could be pushed up depending on the status of Bartolo Colon (illness).