Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Could head to Triple-A when healthy
Mendez is on the 7-day DL with Double-A Frisco due to neck stiffness, but once he returns, he could be in line for a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock, Kevin Lyttle of the Austin American-Statesman reports.
He is reportedly just on the DL as a precaution, as the crux of the report is that Mendez is nearing a promotion to the Pacific Coast League. "We've given him a lot of challenges, whether it's establish his fastball or working to go deeper in games," Paul Kruger, the Rangers' assistant director of player development said. "All in all, we're very happy with his progress." Mendez already reached the majors for the first time in 2016 after spending 31.1 innings at Triple-A, but was sent back to Double-A at the start of this season with a list of things to work on. While his 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP are solid ratios, his 106 strikeouts in 121.1 innings (21.5 percent strikeout rate) leave something to be desired from a pitcher with his experience in the upper levels. As a lefty with the potential for two plus pitches (fastball and changeup), Mendez still has the potential to eventually serve as a No. 3 starter, but it's hard to get too excited about the profile, given his decline in strikeouts since reaching the upper levels of the Rangers' system.
