Mendez was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his left ulnar collateral ligament, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

All things considered, this is good news for the southpaw, who was facing the possibility of Tommy John surgery. Instead, he'll be shut down from throwing for the next six weeks before being reevaluated. Assuming everything goes as planned with his recovery, Mendez is expected to return close to the midpoint of the season.

