Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Exits with injury
Mendez left Sunday's game against Arizona with an apparent injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The nature of the injury is not yet clear, but Mendez was forced to exit with a trainer in just his second inning of work. The 24-year-old was already likely to be on the outside looking in when the Rangers' Opening Day rotation is decided, so even a slight injury is likely to rule him out of the picture.
