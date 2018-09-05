Mendez is listed as the Rangers' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Mendez will unsurprisingly earn another turn through the rotation after impressing as a fill-in starter for an ailing Bartolo Colon during Sunday's game against the Twins. The young lefty kept Minnesota off the board and allowed just three hits over six innings to claim his first MLB win. While that solid showing should give him some confidence heading into the matchup with Oakland, Mendez's middling numbers in the minors this season (4.71 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and an 8.0 K/9 in 23 starts between three affiliates) renders him a rather untrustworthy fantasy option outside of AL-only formats.