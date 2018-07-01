Mendez allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out three for High-A Down East on Saturday.

This was Mendez's second consecutive quality start since being demoted from the majors all the way down to High-A following his involvement in an incident that violated team rules. If the Rangers' organization gets to a point where they feel Mendez has learned from his transgression, the right-hander could have a role for the major-league club during the second half of the season. As a non-contender for the postseason, the Rangers' current starting rotation consists of pitchers all over 30 years of age. Conventional wisdom suggests they should be prepping guys like Mendez for a possible spot in the 2019 rotation.