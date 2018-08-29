Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Hit by line drive
Mendez left Tuesday's start at Triple-A Round Rock after being hit by a line drive on his upper left arm, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Mendez was forced to exit the game after only two innings, but the Rangers believe the injury to just be a bruise. The young left-hander is poised to be called up to the majors once rosters expand Sept. 1, so hopefully further evaluation doesn't reveal a more significant issue.
