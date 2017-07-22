Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Hurls seven shutout innings for Double-A
Mendez, 22, tossed seven shutout innings in his start for Double-A Frisco on Friday, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Mendez has consistently worked deep into games with at least six innings in all but one of his last 17 starts, but with a 3.70 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in that span, he probably hasn't dominated to the extent the Rangers anticipated in his second tour of the Southern League. The left-hander could be in line for a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock at some point in the second half nonetheless, though since he's already pitched 119 innings on the season, the organization will likely act conservatively with his usage over the next two-plus months.
