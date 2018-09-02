Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Joins Rangers for start Sunday
Mendez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Sunday's start against the Twins.
Mendez will make a spot start for the Rangers as Bartolo Colon is dealing with a stomach virus. The 23-year-old struggled with a 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 12 starts for the Express this season. The Rangers have yet to indicate their plans for Mendez beyond Sunday, but he could get shifted to the bullpen with 40-man rosters now expanded if they don't plan to keep him in the starting rotation.
