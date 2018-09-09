Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Lasts four innings against A's
Mendez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the A's, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three across four innings.
Mendez settled in after allowing a two-run homer to Khris Davis in the first inning, blanking the A's over the next three innings before exiting with a 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old needed 87 pitches to get through four innings. Mendez has now allowed just two runs across 10 innings (two starts) since joining the rotation at the beginning of September, posting a 0.80 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB in those outings. His next start will come on the road against the Padres.
More News
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Getting another start•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Claims first MLB win•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Joins Rangers for start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Set to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Hit by line drive•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Promoted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...