Mendez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the A's, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three across four innings.

Mendez settled in after allowing a two-run homer to Khris Davis in the first inning, blanking the A's over the next three innings before exiting with a 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old needed 87 pitches to get through four innings. Mendez has now allowed just two runs across 10 innings (two starts) since joining the rotation at the beginning of September, posting a 0.80 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB in those outings. His next start will come on the road against the Padres.