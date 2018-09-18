Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Listed as Wednesday's starter
The Rangers list Mendez as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Mendez has essentially held a rotation spot since the beginning of September, but after drawing a pair of starts to begin the month, he made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen as a "primary pitcher." Mendez responded well to the relief assignment by spinning five shutout innings in a Sept. 14 win over the Padres and will look to replicate that outing while he heads back to a traditional starting role. Over his three appearances since being recalled from the minors, Mendez has gone 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB in 15 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Picks up second win•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Won't start, to handle bulk of innings•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Lasts four innings against A's•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Getting another start•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Claims first MLB win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...