The Rangers list Mendez as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Mendez has essentially held a rotation spot since the beginning of September, but after drawing a pair of starts to begin the month, he made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen as a "primary pitcher." Mendez responded well to the relief assignment by spinning five shutout innings in a Sept. 14 win over the Padres and will look to replicate that outing while he heads back to a traditional starting role. Over his three appearances since being recalled from the minors, Mendez has gone 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB in 15 innings.