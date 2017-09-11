Mendez gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits in 2.1 innings of relief in Sunday's 16-7 loss to the Rangers. He struck out one batter in the 39-pitch appearance.

For the second straight season, the Rangers have made Mendez -- one of the organization's top pitching prospects -- a September callup, but he'll be ticketed for little more than mop-up duty as the team chases down a wild-card spot. Sunday's appearance marked his first of the season with the Rangers, and came when the team was already down 9-1. Mendez didn't make things any better for the Rangers, so his standing in the bullpen probably won't improve after the outing.