Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Makes final start
Mendez allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
Mendez made his final start of the season and enters the winter as one of several pitchers in the mix for a starting job in 2019, though his body of work as a starter was not very good. He had a 7.29 ERA with 12 walks in 21 innings over five starts. Mendez also made one appearance as the primary pitcher following a game-opener.
