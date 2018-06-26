Mendez allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings for High-A Down East.

This was Mendez's first start since he was demoted to the High-A Carolina league following a disciplinary matter. Mendez had reached the majors and was expected to be there for multiple starts while Doug Fister (knee) was sidelined, but the 23-year-old right-hander got involved in an incident that violated team rules and was demoted three levels to High-A. Presumably, Mendez will need to show a behavior change, more than good results on the field, to get back to where he was prior to the demotion.