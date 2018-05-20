Rangers' Yohander Mendez: May start Thursday
Mendez is an option to start Thursday's game against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers are in need of a spot starter for Thursday's contest and manager Jeff Banister mentioned Mendez and Austin Bibens-Dirkx as the most likely candidates to get the call to take the mound. Mendez recorded two outs in relief on May 12 against the Astros and currently holds a disappointing 5.65 ERA and 22:16 K:BB over 28.2 innings with Triple-A Round Rock.
More News
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent back to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Back in big leagues•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Works in long relief in season finale•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Lit up in 2017 debut for Texas•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Summoned to majors•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...