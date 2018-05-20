Mendez is an option to start Thursday's game against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are in need of a spot starter for Thursday's contest and manager Jeff Banister mentioned Mendez and Austin Bibens-Dirkx as the most likely candidates to get the call to take the mound. Mendez recorded two outs in relief on May 12 against the Astros and currently holds a disappointing 5.65 ERA and 22:16 K:BB over 28.2 innings with Triple-A Round Rock.