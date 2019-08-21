Mendez (elbow) was transferred to Triple-A Nashville to continue his rehab assignment.

Mendez has been sidelined all season with a left elbow strain. The southpaw has already made seven rehab appearances across multiple affiliates, compiling a 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 11 innings. Mendez is trending towards rejoining the Rangers before the end of August, barring setbacks during his time with the Sounds.

