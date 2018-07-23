Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Moves up to Double-A
Mendez allowed five runs on four hits and three walks over 6.1 innings for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.
Mendez had a quality start going until he tired in the seventh inning as he approached 100 pitches. He's working his way back up through the organizational ladder after being demoted to High-A Down East when he violated team rules two days before he was set to make his major-league debut for Texas. Saturday was his first start at Frisco after making five starts at the High-A level. The right-hander's worked his way back into the good graces of management and could be in line for a return to the majors. It should be noted that he's on the same schedule as Bartolo Colon, who was treated rudely by the Indians on Saturday. Should the Rangers decide Colon is beyond his "use by" date, Mendez could slide into his slot in the rotation.
