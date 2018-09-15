Mendez (2-1) pitched well in the win against the Padres on Friday. He went five innings, allowing just three hits and three walks alongside no earned runs and five strikeouts.

Mendez was called upon after "opener" Connor Sadzeck went one scoreless inning. Mendez has managed to drop his ERA from 14.73 to 3.86 over his last fifteen innings as he's given up just two runs and seven hits over that span. Mendez will look to continue his hot streak against the Rays on Wednesday.