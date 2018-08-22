Mendez was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He'll start for the Express on Thursday.

Mendez has worked his way back up from High-A Down East after being demoted from the majors following a violation of team rules in June. Manager Jeff Banister said the right-hander is one of several players that will be called up to Texas when rosters expand Sept. 1.

