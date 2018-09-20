Mendez took the loss Wednesday against the Rays after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Mendez struggled mightily in his return to the rotation after firing five scoreless inning of relief his last time out. He actually made it through the first inning unscathed before allowing eight runs on eight hits -- including four extra-base hits -- over the next 2.2 innings. The 23-year-old southpaw now owns a 6.04 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 22.1 innings with the Rangers this season. Assuming Mendez sticks in the rotation, he'll face the Angels on the road next.