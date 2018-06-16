Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Roughed up in first loss
Mendez (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout over just three innings in a loss Friday to the Rockies.
Mendez had nothing against the Rockies, as he induced just three swinging strikes and was touched up for five straight hits in a six-run second inning. That's about what we'd expect from Mendez's poor minor league performance, as he owned a 5.26 ERA over 10 starts for Triple-A Round Rock before receiving the call-up for Friday's start. Doug Fister is expected to miss at least one more turn with a knee injury, so Mendez could get one more call, but Friday's performance wasn't exactly inspiring. If he does get another start, it would likely come Wednesday against Kansas City.
More News
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Will join big-league rotation Friday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Won't start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: May start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent back to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Back in big leagues•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...