Mendez (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout over just three innings in a loss Friday to the Rockies.

Mendez had nothing against the Rockies, as he induced just three swinging strikes and was touched up for five straight hits in a six-run second inning. That's about what we'd expect from Mendez's poor minor league performance, as he owned a 5.26 ERA over 10 starts for Triple-A Round Rock before receiving the call-up for Friday's start. Doug Fister is expected to miss at least one more turn with a knee injury, so Mendez could get one more call, but Friday's performance wasn't exactly inspiring. If he does get another start, it would likely come Wednesday against Kansas City.

