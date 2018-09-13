Mendez will start the series opener against the Padres on Friday.

This will Mendez's fourth start of the season. In his last outing, he gave up a home run to Oakland's Khris Davis, then retired eight straight batters and 10 of the last 12 faced. He's another one of the no-name starters auditioning for a spot in the Rangers' 2019 rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories