The Rangers optioned Mendez to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Mendez made just one appearance during his week-and-a-half-long stay with the Rangers, retiring two of the three batters he faced Saturday against the Astros. He'll head back to Round Rock with the Rangers opting to add another lefty to their bullpen in Brandon Mann, whose contract was purchased from the Triple-A club Sunday in a corresponding transaction.

