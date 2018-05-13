Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent back to Round Rock
The Rangers optioned Mendez to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
Mendez made just one appearance during his week-and-a-half-long stay with the Rangers, retiring two of the three batters he faced Saturday against the Astros. He'll head back to Round Rock with the Rangers opting to add another lefty to their bullpen in Brandon Mann, whose contract was purchased from the Triple-A club Sunday in a corresponding transaction.
More News
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Back in big leagues•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Works in long relief in season finale•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Lit up in 2017 debut for Texas•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Summoned to majors•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Could head to Triple-A when healthy•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...