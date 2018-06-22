Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent to High-A
Mendez was transferred to High-A Down East in order to work on his approach, preparation and condition, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Mendez was recently optioned to Triple-A Round Rock for violating team rules, so this announcement appears to be linked to whatever sort of infraction he committed. The 23-year-old left-hander has appeared in two games for the Rangers this year and was currently sporting a 5.26 ERA with Round Rock across 51.1 innings as a starter.
