Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent to Triple-A
Mendez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mendez was well behind more established pitchers in Mike Minor and Bartolo Colon in the pecking order for Opening Day rotation spots, so his assignment to the minors isn't surprising. The left-hander represents one of the better pitching prospects in the Texas organization and was impressive while running up a 3.79 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 137.2 innings at Double-A Frisco last season, but unremarkable secondary offerings limit his upside to that of back-end rotation filler if he sticks as a starter in the long run.
