Mendez will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Sunday's game against the Twins.

Bartolo Colon is dealing with a stomach virus, prompting Mendez's promotion for the spot start. The 23-year-old exited Tuesday's start for Round Rock after being hit by a line drive on his upper left arm, but that doesn't appear to be much of an issue. The left-hander has allowed six runs over 3.2 innings with the Rangers this season, and he could remain with the team due to September's expanded rosters.