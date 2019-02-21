Mendez will start Sunday against Milwaukee, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Mendez had a rocky introduction to the majors last year, when he was roughed up in his first MLB start then sent down to the minors for violating team rules. The left-hander paid his dues in the minors, eventually earning the team's trust, and returned for a handful of September starts. Mendez is expected to open 2019 at Triple-A Nashville but should get plenty of work this spring, because manager Chris Woodward wants to protect projected starters Shelby Miller, Edinson Volquez and Drew Smyly, all of whom are coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Mendez, along with right-hander Ariel Jurado, will be depth options for the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories