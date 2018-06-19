Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Violates team rules; sent to minors
Mendez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday for violating team rules, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Per Sullivan, general manager Jon Daniels wouldn't specify what Mendez did, though he confirmed that it wasn't anything involving police or MLB. Austin Bibens-Dirkx is slated to start in place of Mendez on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Roughed up in first loss•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Will join big-league rotation Friday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Won't start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: May start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent back to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Back in big leagues•
