Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Won't start Thursday
Mendez started for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, taking him out of the picture for a spot start Thursday for the Rangers, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This likely means the Rangers will call on 33-year-old journeyman Austin Bibens-Dirkx to start Thursday, kicking off the series against the Royals. Mendez would not have been attractive option, having posted a 6.00 ERA over seven starts at Round Rock.
More News
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: May start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent back to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Back in big leagues•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Works in long relief in season finale•
-
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Lit up in 2017 debut for Texas•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart