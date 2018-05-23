Mendez started for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, taking him out of the picture for a spot start Thursday for the Rangers, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This likely means the Rangers will call on 33-year-old journeyman Austin Bibens-Dirkx to start Thursday, kicking off the series against the Royals. Mendez would not have been attractive option, having posted a 6.00 ERA over seven starts at Round Rock.