Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Won't start, to handle bulk of innings
Mendez will come on in long relief Friday against San Diego, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mendez was initially slated to start Friday's contest, but Connor Sadzeck has since been named the opener, meaning Mendez should enter the game in the second or third frame. He's given up eight runs and struck out six over 13.2 innings in the big leagues this season.
