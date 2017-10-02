Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Works in long relief in season finale
Mendez tossed 4.2 innings in relief in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics, serving up two runs on five hits and two walks.
A September callup, Mendez ended up making seven appearances out of the Rangers' bullpen in the season's final month, turning in a 5.11 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 12.1 innings. The Rangers view the 22-year-old lefty as a starter in the long term, so he'll more than likely be assigned to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2018 campaign before perhaps getting a look in the big-league rotation later on in the season.
