Morel was traded from the Royals to the Rangers in exchange for Albert Abreu on Thursday.

Morel began his pro career primarily as a starter, though he has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 2022. He has maintained a 25.9 percent strikeout with High-A Quad Cities but has also walked batters at a 13.6 percent clip. Only 21 years old, Morel should have the chance to reach the majors if he can find the strike zone more consistently.