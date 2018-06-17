The Rangers selected Gallardo's contract from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rockies.

Texas freed up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gallardo by moving Doug Fister (knee) to the 60-day disabled list and opened up a spot on the active roster by optioning reliever Brandon Mann to Round Rock. Gallardo boasts plenty of experience with 289 career MLB starts on his ledger, but with ERAs north of 5.00 in every season since 2015, he'll probably need to turn in a few quality outings in a row before fantasy players are comfortable investing in him. After being cut loose by the Reds earlier this season, Gallardo inked a minor-league deal with Texas and reported to Round Rock, where he supplied a 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB across 49.2 innings.