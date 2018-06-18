Gallardo tossed five innings Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in a 13-12 win over Colorado. He struck out four batters and gave up one home run.

After a horrid 30.86 ERA in three relief appearances with the Reds, Gallardo made his first start of the season with Texas in this one, and he wasn't very impressive. DJ LeMahieu took him deep for a leadoff homer to start the day and things wouldn't get much better. Luckily for Gallardo, Jon Gray wasn't much better on the other side, so he finished the day with a no-decision. The 32-year-old should take the mound in Minnesota next weekend.