Gallardo tossed five innings Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks, but he didn't factor into the decision during Texas' 13-12 win over Colorado. He struck out four batters and gave up one home run.

After a horrid 30.86 ERA in three relief appearances with the Reds, Gallardo made his first start of the season with Texas in this one, and he didn't impress. DJ LeMahieu took him deep for a leadoff homer to start the day to start the rocky effort. Luckily for Gallardo, Jon Gray wasn't much better on the other side, so Gallardo finished the day with a no-decision. The 32-year-old should take the mound in Minnesota next weekend.