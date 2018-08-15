Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Allows four runs in loss to Diamondbacks
Gallardo (7-2) allowed four runs in six hits and three walks across 3.1 innings Tuesday while taking the loss against the Diamondbacks. He recorded one strikeout.
Gallardo gave up a solo home run in the first inning before allowing a run on two hits in the second. He cruised through the third inning but was pulled in a two-run fourth after allowing four straight men to reach. Gallardo had won each of his previous four outings and was coming off a quality start versus Seattle, but this dud performance was a reminder that the veteran still owns a 6.39 ERA on the season. His next start should come next week against the Athletics.
