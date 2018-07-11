Gallardo (3-1) took his first loss of the season against Boston on Tuesday by allowing six runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Gallardo had a disastrous third inning, as the Red Sox scored five runs on six hits, but he was able to recover enough to last through five innings. The veteran right-hander was respectable over his last few outings for the Rangers, but facing the Red Sox's lineup was always a tough proposition. The 32-year-old has a 8.60 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with a 20:13 K:BB over 30.1 innings this season, and has likely made his last start prior to the All-Star break.