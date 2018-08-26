Gallardo (7-3) pitched five innings Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in the 3-1 loss to the Giants. He struck out three and took the loss.

Gallardo wasn't at his best, but his offense didn't do him any favors either. The 32-year-old now owns an unsightly 6.01 ERA despite his 7-3 record after dropping two of his last three outings. Gallardo will carry a 42:33 K:BB into next Sunday's start against the Twins.