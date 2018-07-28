Gallardo (5-1) picked up the win in Friday's 11-2 rout of the Astros, allowing two hits and four walks over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out five.

Although he threw only 50 of his 97 pitches for strikes, Gallardo still held his opponent off the board completely for the second straight outing. The veteran still has a poor 4.81 ERA and 24:17 K:BB in 39.1 innings over seven starts since joining the Rangers, but with Cole Hamels now a Cub and the team's farm system lacking in pitching prospects, he'll remain in the rotation as long as he's delivering results. Gallardo will make his next start Thursday at home against the Orioles.