Gallardo allowed four runs on a pair of walks and six hits (two of them homers) Saturday against the Twins, striking out just three in 5.1 innings, but it was enough to earn his first win of the season.

Gallardo allowed a pair of two-run homers to Eddie Rosario and Logan Morrison, but his offense picked him up with a six-run second inning. He's now allowed nine earned runs in 10.1 innings over two starts this season, hardly a promising return, and his ERA sits at an ugly 12.08 in 12.2 total innings. He's expected to get another chance to start Friday against the White Sox.