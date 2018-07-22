Gallardo (4-1) tossed six scoreless innings Sunday, yielding four walks and three hits while striking out one in the 5-0 win over Cleveland.

It was Gallardo's first start of the year where he allowed less than three earned runs, but the Rangers are now 5-1 in his starts. Prior to Sunday's scoreless performance, Gallardo had given up 21 earned runs in just 28 innings since being acquired by Texas. The 32-year-old still owns an ugly 7.18 ERA and 21:17 K:BB in 36.1 innings. Gallardo will see a tough matchup in Houston on Friday.