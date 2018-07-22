Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Earns win with six shutout innings
Gallardo (4-1) tossed six scoreless innings Sunday, yielding four walks and three hits while striking out one in the 5-0 win over Cleveland.
It was Gallardo's first start of the year where he allowed less than three earned runs, but the Rangers are now 5-1 in his starts. Prior to Sunday's scoreless performance, Gallardo had given up 21 earned runs in just 28 innings since being acquired by Texas. The 32-year-old still owns an ugly 7.18 ERA and 21:17 K:BB in 36.1 innings. Gallardo will see a tough matchup in Houston on Friday.
More News
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Allows six runs Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Picks up third win•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Earns win despite unimpressive start•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Allows five runs Sunday•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Added to roster ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...